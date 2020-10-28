Aaron’s (AAN) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Aaron’s to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $7,091,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

