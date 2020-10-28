A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Down 5%

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 782,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 592,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

ATEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The stock has a market cap of $520.57 million, a P/E ratio of 133.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 55,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 118.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

