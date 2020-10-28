A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.72-1.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.72 to $1.86 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AOS opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

