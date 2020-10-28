A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.14. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $286,321.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $286,321.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $193,891.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.