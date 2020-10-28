9F (NYSE:JFU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 3,284,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 1,078,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Get 9F alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.