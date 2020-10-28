988 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $736,329.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,178 shares of company stock worth $15,048,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $210.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $218.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

