9,635 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $308,996.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,680.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,815 shares of company stock worth $19,004,927. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -174.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.