875 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUS opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $99.44.

