8,000 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

