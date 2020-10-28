6,850 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

