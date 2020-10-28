5,928 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 124.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,727,000 after buying an additional 563,897 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,684,000 after buying an additional 467,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after buying an additional 418,883 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 411.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after buying an additional 416,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,116,000 after buying an additional 374,214 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.