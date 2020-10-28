51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 51job from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. 51job has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of 51job by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 51job by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 51job by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of 51job by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,712,000 after purchasing an additional 197,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of 51job by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

