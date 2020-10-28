5,050 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Acquired by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Perficient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 979,987 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,885,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 190.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

