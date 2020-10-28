49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Trading Down 4.2%

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 40,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35.

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

