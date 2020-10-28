45,255 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

