44,181 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 323.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 79,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 20,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.