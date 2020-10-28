43,449 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of BK stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

