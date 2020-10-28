3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in 3M were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.73. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.