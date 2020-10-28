3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

