361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) vs. Deckers Outdoor (OTCMKTS:DECK) Head-To-Head Survey

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) and 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and 361 Degrees International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $2.13 billion 3.44 $276.14 million $9.62 27.24 361 Degrees International $814.93 million 0.30 $62.57 million N/A N/A

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than 361 Degrees International.

Profitability

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and 361 Degrees International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 13.44% 26.64% 15.99% 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Deckers Outdoor and 361 Degrees International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 0 1 16 0 2.94 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $235.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Risk & Volatility

Deckers Outdoor has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats 361 Degrees International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name. The company also provides footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand. It sells its products through department stores, domestic independent action sports and outdoor specialty footwear retailers, and larger national retail chains, as well as online retailers. The company also sells its products directly to consumers through its retail stores and e-commerce Websites, as well as distributes its products through distributors and retailers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. As of March 31, 2020, it had 145 retail stores, including 76 concept stores and 69 outlet stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand. The company also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 5,519 stores under the 361 core brand name. The company also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. 361 Degrees International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

