3,000 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of SPXL opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

