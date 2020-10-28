2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

TWOU stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.34. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2U by 11.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

