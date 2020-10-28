2,890 Shares in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Bought by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin' Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNKN opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

