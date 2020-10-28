26,279 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

NYSE:HON opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

