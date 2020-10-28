2,439 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 55,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8,638.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 28.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 133.1% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

