207,801 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 207,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,321,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

