2,055 Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Lowe's Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

