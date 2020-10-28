1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 343.4% in October

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 343.4% from the September 30th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of 1933 Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of TGIFF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

