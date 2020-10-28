1,871 Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 85.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 27.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of UN stock opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

