180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 193 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

