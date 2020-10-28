1,533 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.37.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.