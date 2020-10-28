1,500 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

