1,416 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,416 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,128 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,451,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.