10,644 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,886 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

