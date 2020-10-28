$1.61 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.71. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

LSTR opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 95.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

