$1.43 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,822.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 30.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 223.1% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

