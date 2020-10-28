$1.16 EPS Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.17. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after purchasing an additional 889,220 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 276,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,995,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

