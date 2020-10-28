$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $151.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

