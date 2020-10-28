$1.05 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $106.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,203.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

