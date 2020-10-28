$0.73 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

