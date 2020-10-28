$0.70 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,853,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,314,000 after purchasing an additional 715,773 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after acquiring an additional 639,353 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 469,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after buying an additional 436,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.