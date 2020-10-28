-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $100.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

