$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.48. A. O. Smith also reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

AOS stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $58.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

