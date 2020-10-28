$0.46 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.69. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

