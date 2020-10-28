-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.49). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $5,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $5,668,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth about $1,823,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

