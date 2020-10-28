-$0.44 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.55). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 201.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $957.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.