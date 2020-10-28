-$0.44 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.55). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 201.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $957.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

