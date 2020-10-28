-$0.43 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.29). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

