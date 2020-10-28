$0.33 EPS Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPX FLOW by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 174.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 47.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

