-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.53). Genesco reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Genesco stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $297.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 75.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

