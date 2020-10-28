$0.28 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.35. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,971 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 66,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $40.75 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.12 million, a PE ratio of -452.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

